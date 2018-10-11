Driver assaulted by man riding bicycle

By Julia Tullos | October 11, 2018 at 10:55 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 10:55 AM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police say a man on a bicycle threw a rock through a car window, hitting the female driver in the mouth.

The 39-year-old Kent woman suffered a cut lip and two broken teeth.

She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for non-life threatening injuries.

After the attack, the man fled the scene. He is described as a white male, 30-40-years-old, stocky, bald and was wearing a blue shirt and blue shirts.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

