Driver assaulted by man riding bicycle

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Police say a man on a bicycle threw a rock through a car window, hitting the female driver in the mouth.
The 39-year-old Kent woman suffered a cut lip and two broken teeth.
She was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for non-life threatening injuries.
After the attack, the man fled the scene. He is described as a white male, 30-40-years-old, stocky, bald and was wearing a blue shirt and blue shirts.
If you have any information, please contact Akron police.
