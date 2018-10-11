Fall weather means time to clean out your flower beds in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Now that it’s finally started to feel like fall, you’ll want to clean out your flower beds and gardens.
Experts say annuals should be removed to take out any insects or diseases that plant may have. As for perennials, you can wait to cut down those down for a couple hard frosts.
“Any plant that you are bringing from the outdoors to the indoors, you need to go ahead and flush out with water, said Bonnie Zergott-Wendell of Zergott’s in North Olmsted.
You should also put fall lawn fertilizer down to protect your lawn during the winter, and to help it come back healthy in the spring.
