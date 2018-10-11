Father issues warning after allegedly finding mold in child’s Capri Sun juice

The video has been viewed more than 21 million times and has over 623,300 reactions on Facebook.

Father issues warning after allegedly finding mold in child’s Capri Sun juice
The video has been viewed more than 21 million times and has over 623,300 reactions on Facebook.
By Chris Anderson | October 11, 2018 at 10:11 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 10:46 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Indiana man has a warning to others after reportedly finding mold in his child’s Capri Sun juice pouch.

Cameron Hardwick shared a “public service announcement” with a video and photos on Facebook the show the mold he said he discovered.

Hardwick said the pouch he grabbed seemed “a little off,” and was not as full as the other pouches.

Posted by Cameron Hardwick on Monday, September 24, 2018

“To say we are irate would be an understatement… we don’t give these to our children often but will NEVER again!," Hardwick wrote on Facebook.

The video has been viewed more than 21 million times and has over 623,300 reactions on Facebook.

Posted by Cameron Hardwick on Monday, September 24, 2018

According to Hardwick, the juice and pouch was picked up by Kraft Heinz, the company that owns Capri Sun, and was sent to the lab for testing. Results showed a “micro-puncture” in the pouch, which allowed oxygen to enter the package and create the mold.

In the FAQ section on Capri Sun’s website, the company says a a common, naturally occurring food mold is unlikely to be present in the preservative-free juice pouches, but it is possible for the mold to grow if it becomes compromised or punctured.

Imagine leaving a piece of fruit like an apple or a strawberry on your counter. After time exposed to the air, mold will grow. Although it’s rare, it is possible for food mold to grow inside containers of preservative-free juice drinks if the pouch is compromised or punctured in any way on its journey from our facilities to your grocery stores. Even if the hole is microscopic and not visibly detectable, it can be exposed to air. The mold is naturally-occurring, and we understand it’s unpleasant.
Capri Sun

The company says millions of dollars have been invested in packaging, quality control, and manufacturing to continue making the pouces more resistant to air leaks.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.