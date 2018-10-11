Father issues warning after allegedly finding mold in child’s Capri Sun juice

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Indiana man has a warning to others after reportedly finding mold in his child’s Capri Sun juice pouch.
Cameron Hardwick shared a “public service announcement” with a video and photos on Facebook the show the mold he said he discovered.
Hardwick said the pouch he grabbed seemed “a little off,” and was not as full as the other pouches.
“To say we are irate would be an understatement… we don’t give these to our children often but will NEVER again!," Hardwick wrote on Facebook.
The video has been viewed more than 21 million times and has over 623,300 reactions on Facebook.
According to Hardwick, the juice and pouch was picked up by Kraft Heinz, the company that owns Capri Sun, and was sent to the lab for testing. Results showed a “micro-puncture” in the pouch, which allowed oxygen to enter the package and create the mold.
In the FAQ section on Capri Sun’s website, the company says a a common, naturally occurring food mold is unlikely to be present in the preservative-free juice pouches, but it is possible for the mold to grow if it becomes compromised or punctured.
The company says millions of dollars have been invested in packaging, quality control, and manufacturing to continue making the pouces more resistant to air leaks.
