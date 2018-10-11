Fire Prevention Week 2018: How to prevent and protect yourself

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fire Prevention Week 2018 runs from Oct. 7 through Oct. 13.
The campaign is meant to bring awareness on the steps to take to reduce the likelihood of a fire and how to safely escape one.
The National Fire Protection Association suggests three essential steps to stay safe:
- Look - Look for places a fire could start.
- Listen - Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm.
- Learn - Learn two ways out of every room.
According to the NFPA, fire departments in the United States respond to a home fire every 86 seconds. On average, seven people per day died from home fires in the U.S.
