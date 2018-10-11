Glenville to miss out on playoffs, after being placed on 3-year probation for violating code

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Glenville football program is being removed from the state high school football playoffs and will be placed on probation for the next three years.
The violations stem from the OHSAA’s determination that many of their students are required to play for other schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
According to reports, there are 13 players on the football team that should play for other schools, based on their addresses.
Ten students attend the Ginn Academy via Martin Luther King Jr., but should have played football at John Hay, because of where they live.
Two others should have been playing at Collinwood, while an address for a thirteenth player could not be obtained.
Penalties enforced
- Glenville will be removed from the 2018 football tournament;
- The school is being placed on probation through the 2020-21 school year, adding that “any further infractions of this nature shall place the school’s membership in jeopardy”;
- CMSD is being reprimanded for “a lack of administrative responsibility and institutional control for failure to implement these business rules”; (The two-page letter outlines OHSAA bylaws.)
- CMSD is fined $5,000 for administrative errors
- The central office staff and building administrators at each member high school is required to participate in continuing education with the OHSAA compliance staff throughout the probationary period.
- The school will be on probation until June 2021
In a statement, CMSD communications officer Roseann Canfora said that while the district accepts full responsibility for the sanctions,they plan on appealing the penalties imposed on the student-athletes.
The Glenville football team led by Head Coach Ted Ginn Sr. has a history of excellence, not only does the school win, but they an amazing track record of getting their players to the next level (collegiately and professionally)
List of notable NFL alumni
- Donte Whitner
- Pierre Woods
- Shane Wynn
- Ted Ginn Jr.
- Marshon Lattimore
- Justin Hardee
- Willie Henry
- Frank Clark
- Christian Bryant
The program was recently featured on NFL Originals “Football Town”
