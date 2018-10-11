Highland Hills investigation centers around mayor’s son but charges not filed

HIGHLAND HILLS, OH (WOIO) - Highland Hills police recently conducted an investigation that centered around Rolando Nash, the son of Highland Hills Mayor Robert Nash.
The investigation started after a resident of the city-owned Shaker House apartments noticed and reported to police that someone other than the usual city employee was emptying the change boxes of the washers and dryers in the apartment complex.
According to police reports, when the surveillance cameras were checked they identified the man as Rolando Nash.
Police Chief Antonio Stitt tells Cleveland 19 the investigation uncovered that no one in the city administration knew that Rolando Nash was removing the money from the machines and that no one had authorized him to do so.
Chief Stitt informed the law director, Thomas O’Donnell, of the investigation and a discussion took place about the potential of a further investigation by an outside law enforcement agency.
“I would agree in doing that, nobody can raise any questions about favoritism so that’s always a reason why that’s done in any case,” Chief Stitt said about the possibility of an independent investigation.
O’Donnell sent a memo to Chief Stitt informing him that he had spoken to Rolando Nash and to the Mayor’s Administrative Assistant Judy Goslin, and subsequent to that discussion, Goslin had reported that the money had been returned and therefore there was a lack of intent and insufficient evidence that a crime was committed.
We have reached out to O’Donnell and he has agreed to discuss with us the parameters of the investigation.
We will update this story when we’ve had the chance to speak with him.
