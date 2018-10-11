Holding Them Accountable: Reactions to Mayor Jackson’s State of the City address

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
On Wednesday night, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson gave his annual State of The City address.
In it, he mentioned lots of progress and changes that he has made and wants to make. In particular, interest to Cleveland 19, are his initiatives on the city’s real-time crime center and wanting to add more police to the force.
Mayor Jackson is holding an additional news conference on Thursday to provide further details and clarifications.
