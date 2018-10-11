Jim Brown, Kanye West met with President Trump at White House

The Chicago-area rapper donned his red “Make America Great Again” hat that he said makes him “feel like Superman.”

President Donald Trump talks to NFL Hall of Fame football player Jim Brown, seated right, and Rapper Kanye West, seated center, and others in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci)
By Chris Anderson | October 11, 2018 at 1:28 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 1:28 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump hosted Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown and rapper Kanye West at the White House on Thursday.

The conversation was dominated by West, who the president says “has been a friend for a long time.”

According to the White House, prison reform and violence in Chicago were some of the issues that were discussed during the meeting.

Both West and Brown have shown support for President Trump since his election. The president described West as “a terrific guy” ahead of the visit:

You know, he loves what we’re doing for African American jobs, for so many different things.  Median income, as you see, at an all-time high.  Poverty level at the best rate — meaning the lowest rate so far.
President Trump

