Jim Brown, Kanye West met with President Trump at White House

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump hosted Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown and rapper Kanye West at the White House on Thursday.
The conversation was dominated by West, who the president says “has been a friend for a long time.”
The Chicago-area rapper donned his red “Make America Great Again” hat that he said makes him “feel like Superman.”
According to the White House, prison reform and violence in Chicago were some of the issues that were discussed during the meeting.
Both West and Brown have shown support for President Trump since his election. The president described West as “a terrific guy” ahead of the visit:
