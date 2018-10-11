Joe Thomas bobbleheads will be given out at Browns vs. Chargers game.

Joe Thomas bobbleheads will be given out at the Chargers vs. Browns game. (WOIO)
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 11, 2018 at 4:33 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 4:33 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Joe Thomas bobbleheads will be given out at Sunday’s Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The bobbleheads will be given out on a first-come first-served basis, 10,363 to be exact.

This is the same number as Thomas' historic snap streak.

Tickets are still available, the cheapest tickets are going for $60.

The Chargers are currently a 1-point favorites to win the game on Sunday.

Cleveland is 2-2-1 on the year and the Chargers are 3-2 on the season.

