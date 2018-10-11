Joe Thomas bobbleheads will be given out at Browns vs. Chargers game.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Joe Thomas bobbleheads will be given out at Sunday’s Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers game at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The bobbleheads will be given out on a first-come first-served basis, 10,363 to be exact.
This is the same number as Thomas' historic snap streak.
Tickets are still available, the cheapest tickets are going for $60.
The Chargers are currently a 1-point favorites to win the game on Sunday.
Cleveland is 2-2-1 on the year and the Chargers are 3-2 on the season.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.