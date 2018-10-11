LeBron James hits buzzer-beater three-point shot against Golden State Warriors

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The morning after Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James hit a buzzer-beater three point shot against the Golden State Warriors, No. 23 was still trending on social media.
His shot gave the Lakers a 61-57 lead against the Warriors at the half in a preseason game.
After James makes the shot he just stares at the basket until his teammates come over to celebrate with him.
James and the Lakers would defeat the Warriors 123-113. No. 23 had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in 18 minutes of play.
