Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses now available in Ohio

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio residents can now purchase lifetime hunting or fishing licenses.
Lifetime licenses can be purchased online or at any of the department’s Division of Wildlife offices or at the Columbus headquarters.
All of the funds from multiyear and lifetime license sales will go to the Wildlife Fund to be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations.
Price Information
- Youth 3-year hunting: $28.60
- Youth 5-year hunting: $47.58
- Youth 10-year hunting: $95.16
- Youth lifetime hunting or fishing: $430.56
- Adult 3-year hunting or fishing: $54.08
- Adult 5-year hunting or fishing: $90.22
- Adult 10-year hunting or fishing: $180.44
- Adult lifetime hunting or fishing: $468
- Senior 3-year hunting or fishing: $28.60
- Senior 5-year hunting or fishing: $47.58
- Senior lifetime hunting or fishing: $84.24
All single-year and multiyear licenses can be purchased online at wildohio.gov and at participating agents.
