Northeast Ohio Weather: Dramatic change happening now

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The obvious story around here is the colder air mass building in. Temperatures will fall into the 50s area wide as the afternoon wears on. The wind will be gusty out of the west. This colder than normal pattern will be the next several days. I kept it dry today but there will be a few lake effect rain showers around tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s. You can expect a cold day tomorrow with a cloudy sky. It will look and feel like a November day with a high only around 50 degrees. This will be quite the change from what we have been used to.