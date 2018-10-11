Police search for 12-year-old Cleveland boy who ran away during family argument

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Cleveland boy.

By Chris Anderson | October 11, 2018 at 8:17 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 8:56 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Cleveland boy.

According to the Cleveland Police Department, Nyishawn T. Howard reportedly ran away Wednesday night during a family argument at his home in the 500 block of East 120th Street.

Nyishawn, who is a seventh-grader at Patrick Henry School, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants, a striped long-sleeved shirt, and black socks.

If anybody has information regarding the boy’s location, please contact the Cleveland Police Department as soon as possible.

