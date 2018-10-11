Police search for 12-year-old Cleveland boy who ran away during family argument

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old Cleveland boy.
According to the Cleveland Police Department, Nyishawn T. Howard reportedly ran away Wednesday night during a family argument at his home in the 500 block of East 120th Street.
Nyishawn, who is a seventh-grader at Patrick Henry School, is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray pants, a striped long-sleeved shirt, and black socks.
If anybody has information regarding the boy’s location, please contact the Cleveland Police Department as soon as possible.
