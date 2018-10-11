Sunny Side Up: Would you want to go to space?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
We have Damien Chazelle, director of “First Man” and Mark Armstrong, son of Neil Armstrong, in studio today.
The movie is all about the struggle leading up to the first flight to the moon. These days companies like Virgin are offering flights to space for tourists for around $250,000.
This brings us to the question of the day:
Would you want to go to space?
