CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The impact of Hurricane Michael are everywhere. Cited as one of the most intense storms to ever hit the U.S., Hurricane Michael came ashore on the Florida panhandle with sustained winds of 155 mph, this was just 2 miles per hour shy of a category 5 storm. The storm crossed Florida and moved through Georgia and into the Carolinas. A gallery of photos show some of the damage and devastation left by the hurricane.