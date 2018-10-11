Cleveland Police release more info after woman shot and killed on Euclid Avenue on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue in the city on Tuesday.
Police said officers responded to the area and found a 23-year-old woman in the parking lot, she was transported to a local hospital.
Investigators said the first victim was transported to a hospital by private transportation.
Authorities said information received on scene indicates family members were standing in the parking lot when a red Dodge Dart traveling eastbound on Euclid Avenue started to fire shots at the victims.
The 23-year-old woman was shot in the elbow.
The name of the victims have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
