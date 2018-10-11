Cleveland Police release more info after woman shot and killed on Euclid Avenue on Tuesday

Cleveland Police release more info after woman shot and killed on Euclid Avenue on Tuesday
The Cleveland Police Department said a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue in the city on Tuesday.
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 11, 2018 at 6:25 AM EST - Updated October 11 at 6:42 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department said a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 18100 block of Euclid Avenue in the city on Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to the area and found a 23-year-old woman in the parking lot, she was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said the first victim was transported to a hospital by private transportation.

Authorities said information received on scene indicates family members were standing in the parking lot when a red Dodge Dart traveling eastbound on Euclid Avenue started to fire shots at the victims.

The 23-year-old woman was shot in the elbow.

The name of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.