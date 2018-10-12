Barberton Mum Fest still on display

BARBERTON, OH (WOIO) -As early as next week Barberton plans to pull out the mums, but this weekend Lake Anna in Barberton may be the most desired destination for fall color.
The annual Mum Fest was held the last weekend in September, but no one seemed surprised the mums don’t come into their full glory until two weeks later. Officials with the festival believe they may have broken last year’s record of 55,000 attendees. “We know for certain on Saturday we had a record crowd,” Mum Fest chairman Kathy Lewis said.
According to the National Weather Service in Cleveland, the average peak fall foliage time in Northeast Ohio is in mid-October. This years seems to be a little later due to warmer temperatures. But, if fall color is what you need the mums are blooming.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.