Be prepared to survive the No. 1 haunted house in Ohio

View this post on Instagram

🤔What are you afraid of? Pretty sure they have it at @carnival_of_horrors at @blossomcleveland! Going on until Oct 28h. Discount tickets available through Mr. Hero, Discount Drug Mart & Circle K. Love/hate it here! 🎃 • • • Special thanks to @ryanpluta for your Mastermind behind this event & for having us! • @cleveland19news #wakeupcleveland #akron #blogger #events #influencer #clevelandgram #holidayshighlights #cle #ohio #neohio #cleveland #cleblogger #akronadvocate #fun #comingup #reporter #julieholiday #ohioblogger #midwestblogger