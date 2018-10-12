Be prepared to survive the No. 1 haunted house in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When was the last time you were scared? Tax season? Well, it’s time to get your thrill on at the Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center this Halloween Season.
The haunted house is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 28.
Starting at the old abandoned Fun House, you’ll find the clowns from your nightmares.
Next up, get lost in the Wicked Woods where you’ll have only your flashlight to navigate the creatures of Boston Heights. Feeling a little crazy?
Well, head over to the Insane Asylum where psychopaths are uncontrolled and it’s a chain-linked fence maze. Lastly, your mind will be blown as you enter the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision. The 3-D glasses will not protect you from the zombie creatures you’ll want to find the exit door!
Pinhead and Leatherface both have graced Carnival of Horrors and say it’s one of “the best."
Located at Blossom Music Center and convenient free parking allows for a unique horrifying experience right here in Northeast Ohio.
Sept. 28 – Oct. 28
Fridays: 7:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m. – Midnight
Sunday: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Blossom Music Center 1145 West Steels Corners Road Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, 44223
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.