Busy Cleveland weekend may impact traffic

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - At 11 a.m. on Saturday Case Western Reserve University is holding it’s homecoming parade.
Watch for pedestrian traffic along the parade route:
The parade will proceed east on Bellflower.
The parade will turn left at Ford Road and head north to Juniper, where they will turn right and pass the Alumni House. From there, the parade will turn left onto East 115th Street and it will end at Nobby’s Ballpark on East 115th Street.
The Cleveland Flea returns to Cleveland on Saturday at it’s location behind 3615 Superior Ave. Starting at 9 a.m., watch for congestion on Superior, St. Clair and all streets between East 30th Street and East 40th Street.
Joel Osteen and his wife will hold ‘A Night of Hope’ on Saturday at the Quicken Loans Arena. Expect East 9th Street slowing off of the Innerbelt.
