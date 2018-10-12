Cleveland activists launch crime fighting initiative to combat murder, gun violence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A new approach to proactive crime fighting is launching Friday in one crime ridden Cleveland neighborhood, and it’s based off a model that’s had proven success in another major Midwestern city.
It’s called the Cleveland Ten Point Coalition.
Mt. Pleasant is a neighborhood that has a crime rate more than 200 percent higher than the national average. It’s a community where only 15 percent of people have a college degree and 25 percent are unemployed.
The Mt. Pleasant neighborhood has seen its share of dangerous and violent crime.
“It is a community of blight. It is a community of neglect and it is a community that really and truly needs attention," said Bishop Eugene Ward, of the Greater Love Baptist Church.
Ward is part of a group of community leaders with a mission in mind: to get their community back to a place where families feel safe.
They’re taking their mission to the streets with a method that’s had proven success.
The Cleveland Ten Point Coalition launches tomorrow in Mt. Pleasant. The model is based off the city of Indianapolis' version of Ten Point.
One neighborhood there has gone from high crime to more than two years without a homicide, and another high crime part of town has gone more than 1,000 days without a youth homicide.
“We’re going to be doing it from 7 to 9 at night on Friday initially, and then from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., which is, I hate to say it, but when the underground economy is flourishing," said Robert Kilo, Co-Chair of The Cleveland Ten Point Coalition.
The goal is to be a physical presence, walking the streets of Mt. Pleasant to encourage peace and safety, while also providing wrap-around services to youth and teens in need.
“To help with trauma, to help with job empowerment, and help the youth find a different way from violence and poverty," said Nicholas Perry, the Executive Director for The Mt Pleasant Now Development Corporation.
The group is all volunteers made up of city- and faith-based leaders, and even former felons.
Members of Cleveland Ten Point will wear bright green colored vests, so community members can recognize them.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.