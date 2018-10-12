Cleveland mother honors slain daughter with billboard to promote domestic violence awareness

Twelve-year-old Da-Via Garth was shot and killed by her stepfather, Rufus Gray, in 2014

By Sia Nyorkor | October 12, 2018 at 5:52 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 6:23 PM

Cleveland, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother is remembering her daughter in a unique way.

Sonya Gray plans to put her picture on a billboard to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Da-Via was gunned down by her stepfather, Rufus Gray, in October 2014.

Gray is serving life in prison for killing her.

Gray and Da-Via’s mother were estranged and in the process of divorce.

Since Da-Via’s murder, Sonya has been spreading the word about domestic violence and sharing her story.

“Me as a mother, I’m lost, I’m hurt, I’m confused, why did this happen? You know this man said he loved my baby, but yet because I don’t want you, you killed her? See what he wanted to do was destroy me," said Garth.

Garth will hold a balloon release Sunday, Oct. 28 at East 71st Street & Harvard Avenue near the GAS USA.

It is open to the public.

