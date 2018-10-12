Clevelanders irked over decision to suspend Glenville from high school football playoffs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “I don’t like the decision. I think it should be reviewed and changed.”
That’s a reaction from one Cleveland father regarding the probation and sanctions by the state against Glenville High School.
Glenville has been booted from the 2018 high school football playoffs for recruiting players from other high schools.
Glenville is playing its first game since the punishment was announced earlier this week.
It was put on probation for three seasons for not playing by the rules.
Terrence Johnson, whose son plays football, does not favor the decisions by the state athletic association to throw a penalty against Glenville.
Johnson is very concerned that his son’s football future may be in jeopardy and his response to hearing about the punishment reflects that.
“I think it’s dumb that they canceled it because they playing hard. They’re trying. It’s all messed up, man. I don’t like the decision. It think it should be reviewed and changed.”
Football players from Glenville have been recruited highly and some even go to the pros. It’s has been a powerhouse program led by the legendary head coach, Ted Ginn, Sr., who’s son plays in the NFL.
