Do the Browns have enough ammo to outgun the Chargers?

The game could prove to be a critical turning point for Cleveland.

Do the Browns have enough ammo to outgun the Chargers?
(AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)
By Mark Schwab | October 11, 2018 at 9:01 PM EST - Updated October 11 at 9:02 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tonight on Overtime we are crossing enemy lines. Chargers reporter Chris Hayre joins Mark Schwab to talk about the Browns opponent this week.

Can the Browns outgun the Charges at FirstEnergy?

Los Angeles comes into this game with a 3-2 record. Philip Rivers has weapons around him, but one of their defense’s biggest weapons, Joey Bosa, a former Buckeye, remains out with an injury. Do the Chargers regret leaving LA?

How will they respond to the passing of their owner Alex Spanos this week? All of that and more, tonight on Overtime.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.