Game of the Week: Garfield G-Men facing off against Mogadore Wildcats in key conference match-up

By John Deike | October 12, 2018 at 3:47 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 3:48 PM

MOGADORE, OH (WOIO) - The Garfield G-Men (5-2, Division V) are making the trek to Mogadore to face off against the Wildcats (6-1, Division VI).

The make-or-break conference match-up kicks off at 7 p.m.

Mogadore is ranked no. 1, while Garfield holds a no. 7 ranking, according to computer point standings.

Cleveland 19′s Tony Zarrella will be live from the Wildcat gridiron at 10:45 p.m. during Friday Night Under the Lights.

Mark Schwab will be in-studio to showcase this weekend’s most exciting high school football highlights.

