Game of the Week: Garfield G-Men facing off against Mogadore Wildcats in key conference match-up

MOGADORE, OH (WOIO) - The Garfield G-Men (5-2, Division V) are making the trek to Mogadore to face off against the Wildcats (6-1, Division VI).
The make-or-break conference match-up kicks off at 7 p.m.
Mogadore is ranked no. 1, while Garfield holds a no. 7 ranking, according to computer point standings.
Cleveland 19′s Tony Zarrella will be live from the Wildcat gridiron at 10:45 p.m. during Friday Night Under the Lights.
Mark Schwab will be in-studio to showcase this weekend’s most exciting high school football highlights.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.