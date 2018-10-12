Hackers accessed information from nearly 30 million Facebook accounts in recent security breach

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Facebook says less people were actually impacted by the recent security breach than originally thought.
The issued was first discovered two weeks ago. Initially, it was believed that 50 million people’s accounts were impacted, but it is now believed to be nearly 30 million accounts that had their access tokens stolen.
Facebook access tokens give the hackers the ability to take over people’s accounts, according to the social media company.
The hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in Facebook’s “View As” feature, which allows users to see what their profile looks like to someone else.
When the breach was noticed, Facebook took action to stop the attack and secure people’s accounts.
The company is continuing to cooperate with the FBI, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and other authorities, as well as continue to improve security features.
