Hackers accessed information from nearly 30 million Facebook accounts in recent security breach

By Chris Anderson | October 12, 2018 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated October 12 at 12:14 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Facebook says less people were actually impacted by the recent security breach than originally thought.

The issued was first discovered two weeks ago. Initially, it was believed that 50 million people’s accounts were impacted, but it is now believed to be nearly 30 million accounts that had their access tokens stolen.

Facebook access tokens give the hackers the ability to take over people’s accounts, according to the social media company.

Access tokens are the equivalent of digital keys that keep people logged in to Facebook so they don’t need to re-enter their password every time they use the app.
The hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in Facebook’s “View As” feature, which allows users to see what their profile looks like to someone else.

When the breach was noticed, Facebook took action to stop the attack and secure people’s accounts.

Customized messages that people will see depending on how they were impacted. (Source: Facebook)

The company is continuing to cooperate with the FBI, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and other authorities, as well as continue to improve security features.

