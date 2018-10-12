Here’s a look at when the first freeze occurs on average in Ohio

It appears that fall could finally be here, which means winter is not far behind.

Here’s a look at when the first freeze occurs on average in Ohio
(Pluchel, Kalie)
By Chris Anderson | October 12, 2018 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 10:49 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The cool temperatures seemingly came out of nowhere, with temps in the high 80s on Wednesday and temperatures 30 degrees cooler less than 24 hours later.

According to the National Weather Service, the average first freeze for parts of Cuyahoga County occurs between Oct. 21 and Oct. 31.

With some frost forecast over the next week, can freezing temperatures be too far behind? Here is a look at when the first 32 degree temperature occurs on average in the fall.

Most areas south and east of Cleveland see the first freeze between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20, while counties east to the Pennsylvania border average the first freezing temperatures before Oct. 10.

Will Ohio see freezing temperatures this weekend? The First Alert meteorologists have the forecast.

