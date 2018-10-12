Here’s a look at when the first freeze occurs on average in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The cool temperatures seemingly came out of nowhere, with temps in the high 80s on Wednesday and temperatures 30 degrees cooler less than 24 hours later.
It appears that fall could finally be here, which means winter is not far behind.
According to the National Weather Service, the average first freeze for parts of Cuyahoga County occurs between Oct. 21 and Oct. 31.
Most areas south and east of Cleveland see the first freeze between Oct. 11 and Oct. 20, while counties east to the Pennsylvania border average the first freezing temperatures before Oct. 10.
Will Ohio see freezing temperatures this weekend? The First Alert meteorologists have the forecast.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.