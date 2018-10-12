Handy high school students designing, building Eastlake Skate Park

EASTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - The city of Eastlake is tearing down a skate park and building a new one.
But it’s not using a professional design or construction firm.
High school students from 10 separate districts -- a part of the Excel Tecc Program -- designed the layout for Eastlake Skate Park’s renovation.
They not only came up with the layout for the park, designing blue prints and 3D models. They’re also responsible for the parks assembly.
Students are currently working to fabricate steel ramps, bringing those sketches to life.
“I’m really proud of it. We put so much work into this over the few months that we spent on it senior year. I mean, everyone that part of the team was really excited about it and as we kept going, it just created more momentum with it and there’s just a lot of energy behind it,” said Alex McClullough.
“We took the opportunity to change something that was really run down, and not fun to use for the most part and we improved the quality of it,” added Zach Bergeron.
You can expect to see the New Eastlake Skatepark around Next April or May.
