It’s real! Limited number of ‘Rally Opossums’ are being sold by Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -On Thursday, for a brief time, a tweet with a pick of a plush opossum doll was put on the Cleveland Browns Pro Shop Twitter page and then it vanished!
It looked like the team shop was going to sell the dolls.
The legend of the Cleveland rally opossum is taking on a life of its own after one was captured at First Energy Stadium the night of the Browns first win in 635 days.
During the first quarter of last week’s game the opossum catcher, Greg Pleasant, was allowed to get on the microphone at the stadium and lead the, “Here we go Brownies,” chant. The Browns also won that game.
Friday morning a new tweet appeared that may send superstitious fans running for the team shop.
