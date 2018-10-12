Lodi dad whose baby died after being left in hot car pleads guilty

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - No jail time for the father whose baby died after being left in a hot car.
Christopher Lee Stewart changed his plea to guilty Friday morning.
Medina County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joyce Kimbler then sentenced the Lodi dad to two years probation.
She also ordered him to stay away from alcohol, submit to drug tests and perform 500 hours of community service.
Stewart left his six-month-old baby girl inside a car at Ray Mellert Park for more than two hours on July 14.
She was pronounced dead at Medina Hospital.
Temperatures hit 90 degrees that day, which elevated the car’s temperature to well over 100 degrees.
