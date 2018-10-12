Moving beyond the classroom, 100 Lorain teachers trained in mental health first aid

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - It was a special day for all educators across the Clearview Local School District.
Every single teacher was trained and certified, in Youth Mental Health First Aid.
More than 100 teachers learned today how to assist students experiencing emotional trauma, or those who may be going through a crisis.
Trainers worked with staff members on how to approach or address students, who may be under a significant amount of stress and anger and also how to identify and secure resources for them.
School officials say having all teachers trained in this aspect of student wellness and health is significant because it sends a message that Clearview cares about it’s students.
“Holistic education is a big push for us. We’re not just here to teach them content, but to teach the whole student. A very large part of that comes from the mental and emotional health of the student, and if you can deal with that, you can get a lot further academically in their life too,” said Science teacher, Robin Dahmen.
“It’s a good things for teachers. It’s a good thing for anyone who works with students or anyone who deals with children. Mental health problems are very common,” said Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainer, Jennifer Esposito.
