Marshals arrest sex offender accused of breaking into Northeast Ohio schools, stealing yearbooks

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A convicted sex offender accused of breaking into several Northeast Ohio schools was arrested by agents from the U.S. Marshals Service on Friday.
Jon Titter, 38, was apprehended at his home in Euclid in the 200 block of East 264th Street.
Titter is accused of a burglary at a Willoughby school and stealing yearbooks while breaking and entering at Hawken School in Geauga County. Law enforcement seized a school yearbook while executing the search warrant on Friday.
“The community can exhale, knowing this sex offender is behind bars and not posing a threat on students in our local schools,” says U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.
Titter is a known habitual offender with a lengthy criminal history. He was also arrested in June after surveillance images showed the suspect breaking into schools in Gates Mills, Hunting Valley, and Shaker Heights.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.