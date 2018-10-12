Missing Saudi writer had big plans for his troubled region

Yasin Aktay, an advisor to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a good friend of Jamal Khashoggi, speaks to The Associated Press next to an empty chair with a picture of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi placed on it, before a live television program for London-based TV station al-Hewar, in Istanbul, late Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Khashoggi was supposed to appear on the show. The TV presenter Azzam Tamimi, a prominent Palestinian and a good friend of Khashoggi, told The Associated Press that the program was planned to discuss his new projects, his books and other issues. (AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici) (AP)