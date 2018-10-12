Northeast Ohio native escapes Hurricane Michael, collects donations

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - She escaped just in time. A Northeast Ohio native who now lives in Panama City left her new home just before Hurricane Michael made landfall and left massive destruction behind.
“I knew I was going to get out of there. I didn’t board up my windows or anything," said Samantha Feuer.
Feuer just moved to Panama City a few months ago for work. She says she quickly packed up some clothes and her cat earlier this week and made the hours-long drive back to her parents' home in Highland Heights.
She thinks her apartment might be okay, but she won’t know until she gets home to really check out the damage.
Sam watched video as one of her friends homes took a heavy hit from strong winds and rain.
She said while her apartment might have been spared, she can’t sit back and do nothing. She’s collecting donations to bring back to Florida with her. She’s collecting everything from clothing to baby food and toiletries to water.
“My coworkers described it literally like an atomic bomb was dropped on the place. Trees are snapped in half," she said. “I’m so blessed but I feel so guilty for all my friends that weren’t as lucky.”
If you want to help, you can reach out to Sam on her Facebook page.
