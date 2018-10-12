Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold for this time of year

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A low cloud deck has settled over the region not making it look very nice out there today. Temperatures only warm to the low to mid 50s. I do have the clouds breaking up in spots this afternoon. The best opportunity for this will be south of the lakeshore counties. I stray lake effect shower here and there but most folks should stay dry until tonight. Upper level energy swings through tonight reinforcing the cold air. Look for scattered showers throughout the night so that will mean chilly and wet for Friday night football games across the area. The shower threat lingers into Saturday morning as this will end as some lake effect rain. Another cold day ahead tomorrow with highs around 50 degrees.