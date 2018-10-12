Ohio Air National Guard to promote its 1st female brigadier general

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - During a promotion ceremony on Friday, a colonel will become the first female brigadier general in the Ohio Air National Guard.
Col. Rebecca O’Connor, who has served in numerous operational and staff positions, will also serve as the Ohio Air National Guard’s chief of staff.
Once promoted, she will supervise the Ohio Air National Guard State Headquarters staff. More than 4,700 personnel are a part of the Ohio Air National Guard.
O’Connor enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard in Oct. 1986 as a member of the 162nd Tactical Fighter Squadron.
The promotion ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Columbus.
