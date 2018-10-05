President Trump to hold Lebanon, OH rally: Start time, other details released

WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - President Donald Trump will visit Lebanon next week as he tours battleground areas in an effort to motivate supporters to turn out for Republican candidates in the upcoming mid-term elections.
Trump has scheduled a rally for Oct. 12. It is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Doors are expected to open at the Warren County Fairgrounds, Building E, at 4 p.m.
Lunken Airport in the East End is preparing for the presidential visit and has received information about support limousines and a helicopter that is always brought in for backup on such occasions, FOX19 has confirmed. Air Force One is expected to arrive Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m.
The president’s precise travel plans are always kept secret for security reasons, but motorists can expect delays on or near major interstates and streets near the airport.
Cincinnati police will assist the Secret Service with security during the visit, according to a local law enforcement source.
This will be the president’s first visit since February, when he spoke at Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash. At that time, Air Force One also flew in and out of Lunken.
Trump kicked off his tour Thursday in Rochester, Minnesota. The president plans to hold a rally in Topeka, Kansas on Saturday, in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Tuesday and in Erie, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, his website shows. He also is expected in Kentucky on Oct. 13, Reuters reported.
Tickets are available at this link on his website.
