Purses stolen at Crocker Park, minutes later thousands spent at Apple store

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Two women found themselves the victims of theft within days of each other while dining at Brio Restaurant in Crocker Park.
On October 16 Westlake police took a report from a customer who had left her purse hanging on a chair, although she returned within 15 minutes thousands of dollars had already been charged on her credit cards at the nearby Apple Store.
Six days later on October 12 another woman placed her purse over a chair only to find her wallet missing. Again, whoever took the wallet used the credit cards at the Apple Store.
Investigators are following up with the Apple Store and Brio to find the thieves.
