Richard Cordray platform rooted in healthcare, education and jobs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are now just a little over 20 days away from Election Day.
There’s a lot on the table for Ohioans to decide on, but the race most closely watched right now is the battle for governor.
Richard Cordray sat down with Cleveland 19 to discuss his run, and how he’s feeling heading into November against Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine (R).
This is not the first time the two have faced each other in a battle for public office.
DeWine and Cordray went head-to-head for attorney general a few years ago.
This year, it’s a lot different.
Cordray said he wants to paint a clear contrast from his opponent. His focus is on healthcare and making sure Ohioans with preexisting conditions still get coverage. He also said he wants Ohioans to have equal opportunities for success.
“For most people it’s economic issues. It’s how do we protect their healthcare? How do we improve education and training, so they can compete in the workforce? Very importantly in Ohio, how do we spread out opportunities, so it’s more fair across the entire state and nobody’s left out or left behind,” Cordray said.
When asked if he thinks Ohio voters will think about national political scandals when heading to the polls, he answered:
“I think Ohio voters certainly do pay attention to what’s going on the national scale, but they typically care more about what’s happening in their lives and in their communities," he said.
He added, “The issues are the kitchen table issues we talk about, protecting health care, education training, spreading opportunity.”
If elected governor, Cordray said the top three things he would implement immediately are:
- Protections for healthcare
- Supporting small and medium sized businesses with a focus on homegrown business
- An infrastructure package that includes fixing roads and bridges and broadband access to all of Ohio.
Next Wednesday on Oct. 17, we will feature the other half of this race.
Attorney General Mike DeWine is stopping by Cleveland 19 for an interview.
