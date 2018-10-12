Rights group criticizes US-led coalition for Raqqa deaths

Anna Neistat, Amnesty International's senior director of global research, poses for photographers as she shows a magazine cover during a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. The US-led Coalition's ongoing failure to admit to and adequately investigate civilian deaths in Raqqa is "a slap in the face for survivors" trying to rebuild their lives and their city a year after the offensive to oust the armed group calling itself Islamic State group, the international rights group Amnesty International said Friday. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) (AP)