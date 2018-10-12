Several people charged in connection to Ohio prostitution ring

By Jonathan Jankowski | October 12, 2018 at 4:18 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 4:18 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several people have been charged in connection to an Ohio prostitution ring.

Back in August we reported 50-year-old Ronald Hellman was placed in custody for his role in a human trafficking ring that reportedly involved at least 80 female victims.

Court records show the Youngstown man was arrested on Aug. 3 on multiple counts of compelling prostitution.

WKBN reported in August Hellman was believed to have exploited more than 80 women including at least one underage girl in a sex-for-hire ring.

Here are the list of suspects who have been charged and what they have been charged with:

Charles D. Krusac,78, Austintown

  • 4 counts of compelling prostitution
  • 9 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance
  • 46 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor
  • 5 counts of promoting prostitution
  • 1 count of rape
  • 9 counts of trafficking in persons

Ronald D. Hellman, 51, Youngstown

  • 2 counts of compelling prostitution
  • 6 counts of promoting prostitution
  • 6 counts of rape
  • 8 counts of trafficking in persons

James Jaster, 73, Boardman

  • 3 counts of compelling prostitution
  • 2 counts of promoting prostitution

Lori Jackson, 43, Warren

  • 1 count of compelling prostitution
  • 1 count of trafficking in persons

Elaine Hellman, 71, Youngstown

  • 1 count of obstructing justice

