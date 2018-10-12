Sprint to provide 1,500 CMSD students with free Wi-Fi, mobile devices

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sprint will be providing 1,500 Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school students with free mobile devices and access to Wi-Fi so they can complete schoolwork at home.
The 1Million Project Foundation is a nationwide effort from Sprint aimed at providing 1 million students across the country with internet connectivity.
“This is crazy,” a CMSD digital arts student said. “I really wish this was an option my freshman year.”
Approximately 70 percent of U.S. teachers assign homework that is to be completed online, but 5 million families do not have internet access, according to Sprint.
The initiative will continue to rollout in Cleveland on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at the John Hay Campus.
