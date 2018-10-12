University Hospitals: 2 patients suspected of having potentially fatal infectious disease

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two patients suspected of carrying acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, were recently cared for by the medical staff at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
AFM is a rare condition that attacks the nervous system and is most common in children.
Symptoms can range from:
- Arm or leg weakness
- Loss of muscle tone
- Respiratory failure
- Death
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says possible causes of AFM include viruses, environmental toxins, and genetic disorders.
Both have since been discharged, but the Ohio Department of Health and C.D.C. are continuing to monitor the illness.
There have been at least 38 confirmed cases of AFM in 16 states this year, including recent diagnosis of three children in Pittsburgh.
