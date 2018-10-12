Want to see the Cleveland Browns keep the Color Rush jerseys? NFL says no.

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The NFL created Color Rush jerseys for Thursday night football games a couple of years ago.
They are usually monochromic, meaning one color with one accent color.
For the Browns that meant their jerseys were dark brown, as were their pants and their numbers in orange.
They wore them during the Thursday night when they beat the N.Y. Jets 21-17, the first win for the Browns in 635 days.
They wore them again last Sunday when they beat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime, 12-9.
That means they are 2-0 in the special Color Rush jerseys.
“I love those uniforms. Yeah they’re hot,” Head Coach Hue Jackson told Cleveland 19 Reporter Dan DeRoos Friday.
“Ohh yeah I like them. They’re clean,” said Browns wide receiver Rod Streater. “Those are some nice jerseys. Looking good in them, playing good in them. I guess we’re going to keep it going.”
Unfortunately, no.
The NFL has a strict rule that Color Rush uniforms can only be worn three times a year meaning the Browns will only wear them one more time this season.
It will not be this Sunday.
“We only get to wear them three times so that’s disappointing,” Jackson said. “Maybe somebody should call the league and petition for those to become our uniforms.”
