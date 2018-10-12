When asked about ‘Rally Possum,’ Browns coordinator says he used to eat them

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Some are crediting the “Rally Possum” with the Browns' good luck at home this year after the team won their last two games at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Cleveland 19′s Dan DeRoos asked Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, who grew up in the midwest, what he thinks of the “Rally Possum.” His response was... surprising?
“I grew up hunting those things and had to eat them,” Williams said. "I grew up on a farm, and we had to do those types of things. There is a special way that you have to cook them if you are ever going to eat them. I will not go into that.”
The “Rally Possum” first appeared at the game against the Jets; it was the Browns first win in nearly two years, and was also Baker Mayfield’s debut as quarterback.
It appeared again before the win against the Ravens outside of FirstEnergy Stadium.
The “Rally Possum” has become so popular, the Browns Pro Shop is selling a stuffed animal at Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
