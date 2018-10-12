With winning era on the line, true grit Tribe is down but not out (editorial)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Quietly, and way too early, the Cleveland Indians’ season came to end, and with it, I heard and read a little grumbling.
I get it, no one wanted to lose to the defending champion Astros, but don’t lose sight of how good we’ve had it.
There’s no question this is one of the most successful eras in team history, with four playoff appearances in the last six seasons – all six of those winning seasons, by the way.
Just two seasons ago, the team came oh so close to its first World Series win since 1948, and last year set the Major League record with a 22-game winning streak. It’s been an amazing run.
It’s tough to sustain that kind of success though, and 2019 could be tougher: the Indians have as many as eleven free agents hitting the market in the off season, so we could be looking at a drastically different team.
And who knows? The 2019 Indians could take the field and be even better. But, even if they aren’t, don’t take what we’ve seen during this era for granted.
Thank you, Indians, for another great season and an amazing run!
