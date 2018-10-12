83-year-old critically injured after being struck by an alleged drunk driver

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Police arrested a 71-year-old woman for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a car driven by an 83-year-old woman.
The 83-year-old suffered life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
Her name is not being released.
The accident happened on Oct. 7 at the intersection of Center Ridge and Dover Center Roads.
According to police, the victim was driving a Prius and the alleged drunk driver was in a Chevy Equinox.
Officers said the 71-year-old admitted to drinking wine while watching the Browns game at a friend’s house and before taking the breath test she stated “I know I’ll be over”.
