83-year-old critically injured after being struck by an alleged drunk driver
By Julia Tullos | October 12, 2018 at 11:38 AM EST - Updated October 12 at 11:38 AM

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Police arrested a 71-year-old woman for allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a car driven by an 83-year-old woman.

The 83-year-old suffered life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Her name is not being released.

The accident happened on Oct. 7 at the intersection of Center Ridge and Dover Center Roads.

According to police, the victim was driving a Prius and the alleged drunk driver was in a Chevy Equinox.

Officers said the 71-year-old admitted to drinking wine while watching the Browns game at a friend’s house and before taking the breath test she stated “I know I’ll be over”.

