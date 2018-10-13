Bodies found in burning car in East Cleveland identified

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says the two bodies found in a burning car in East Cleveland have been identified.
The CCMEO confirms the victims are 14-year-old Paris Bradley and 39-year-old Paul Bradley of Bedford.
According to police, the car was found on Savannah Avenue.
The bodies were inside a silver Buick LaCrosse with New York license plates.
Members from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to the scene.
Bedford Detective Sgt. Rick Suts confirms local and state investigators searched a home on Gould Ave that is occupied by 39-year-old Paul D. Bradley, who rented the Buick the bodies were found in.
Suts says the back door was found partially open upon officer arrival at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Officials reportedly noticed a strong order of gasoline and evidence that a struggle occurred inside the home.
According to Suts, the initial clearance of the house took 10 minutes and no one was found inside.
