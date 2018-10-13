Crack-smoking driver calls Westlake Police after cross-state cruise to work

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - A caller called Westlake Police with a surprising admission: he had smoked crack and marijuana, and wasn’t feeling well.
According to police, the Woodsfield, Ohio man dialed 911 as he was in the final leg of a three-hour, cross-state cruise.
He told police he was headed to work in Westlake, but had smoked the drugs before hitting the road on the afternoon of Oct. 4.
Police found the 33-year-old man in his running, parked car near Clague Road, and took him to the hospital for treatment.
Charges are pending.
