Man survives gunshot to the head on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man was shot in the head Friday night on Cleveland’s East Side, and is hanging on.
According to Cleveland Police, the man was shot at the intersection of East. 65th Street and Newman Avenue, and is “conscious and breathing."
The identity of the victim has not been released, and police have not announced whether or not the shooter was found.
The victim was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.
Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.