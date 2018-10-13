Massillon Washington scores 101 points in game against Sun Valley

By Jonathan Jankowski | October 13, 2018 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated October 13 at 7:55 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Massillon Tigers high school football team scored 101 points in the game against Sun Valley on Friday.

Here is a quarter by quarter breakdown of the 101-6 Massillon win:

  • First Quarter: 17 points for Massillon, 0 for Sun Valley 
  • Second Quarter: 56 points for Massillon, 6 for Sun Valley 
  • Third Quarter: 21 points for Massillon, 0 for Sun Valley 
  • Fourth Quarter: 7 points for Massillon and 0 for Sun Valley

The school announced Jamir Thomas set a record for career rushing touchdowns and Tyree Broyles set a record for career kick return touchdowns.

According to a stat sheet posted by reporter Chris Easterling, Massillon ran for 248 yards in the first half.

